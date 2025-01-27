India requests pre-installed apps on iPhones

The Indian government has suggested that Apple put government apps into its iPhones before selling them.

Bloomberg reported that the idea came from government officials who discussed ways to expand state digital services to the public. The program will have manufacturers adding Gov.in apps and the app store in mobile devices sold in India. It’s worth noting that the same thing happened in Russia, and Apple ultimately complied in the end. Apple put a prompt to install government-approved apps while the device is being set up.

Google and Apple are in disagreement over the proposal, as per a media outlet source. Google is believed to be pushing back. The program is part of India’s mission to control regulation over global tech firms and came at a time when Google and Apple are actively expanding in the region. iPhone production in India has risen to about 14% of global production.