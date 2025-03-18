India set to begin AirPods production in April

Foxconn is set to begin production of the AirPods in Hyderabad, India, according to the Press Trust of India.

The report mentioned that Foxconn is gearing up for AirPods assembly in the country, although it did not say which AirPods model specifically. The Apple partner said that it was ready to assemble the AirPods in 2023, but it’s only recently that they have been put into action. This move is a boon for Apple as it allows the company to diversify its production sources. Apple has been steadily moving away from a concentrated source in China and shifting supply partners to various facilities in Asia. The recent years saw Apple having its products assembled in Vietnam and India, which includes flagship products such as the Mac and the iPhone. However, most of the manufacturing is still done in Taiwan and China.

The exact date of AirPods manufacturing in India has yet to be determined.