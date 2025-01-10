India’s incentive scheme aims to boost local manufacture of electronics

India will put in place reductions on tariffs and subsidies to decrease the costs of smartphone production for Apple and other manufacturers, in line with their plan to become a hub for the manufacture of electronics globally. The country is putting forward a 2.7 billion incentive and adjustments to tariffs to give smartphone manufactures an advantage, which is meant to support the production of major components of smartphones like it’s cameras, modules, microprocessors, and batteries.

The government of the prime minister of India, Narendra Modi, previously handed out multiple initiatives such as the scheme called PLI or Production-Linked Incentive to grab the attention of major companies, and it worked by attracting Samsung and Apple, pursuing them to build manufacturing buildings in India, with the latest scheme targeting the domestic production of parts. Apple is consistently growing production of their iPhones in India, with a focus on older units since 2017, and the company’s operations have recently ramped up.