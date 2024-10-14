News

Indonesia seeks a Temu App Store ban

By Samantha Wiley
Temu App

The government of Indonesia has requested Apple to remove the Temu app from the App Store.

Advertisements

Temu is a Chinese retail company specializing in online shopping. Due to its low price of goods, the government thought it would harm small businesses. The request extended to Google as well, pleading with both firms to block the app so Indonesians would not be able to download them. Specifically, the requests came from ministers as a preemptive strike to keep medium-sized and small businesses from losing money, despite records showing no transactions made on the app.

Temu App

Budi Arie Setiadi, communications minister, said that Temu is ‘unhealthy competition’ and that they are protecting e-commerce, particularly small and medium enterprises, and ‘millions we must protect.’ Apple and Google have not released a response yet, and Temu remains available to download on the App Store and Play Store. The online shopping app Shein is also receiving the same treatment.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple Pencil Pro
The Apple Pencil Pro is $39 Off
1 Min Read
iOS 18.1
You can now delete or change primary email with iOS 18.1
1 Min Read
iPhone SE 4 Cases
iPhone SE 4 cases leaked online
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Ultra 2
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $70 Off
1 Min Read
iPad
New ‘Goalie Masks Made on iPad’ video released
1 Min Read
Apple SuperDrive
Apple SuperDrive officially out of stock
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple builds new Shenzen research lab
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Mini
The iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi 64GB is $149 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Pro
iPhone 17 Pro model batteries might be easier to remove
1 Min Read
iOS 18
Downgrading to iOS 18 no longer allowed
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple not producing a smart ring, according to Gurman
1 Min Read
MacBook Air
The 13-inch M2 MacBook Air with 256GB is $250 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?