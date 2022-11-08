Insta360 X3 action camera included in X3 Apple bundle

Videographers, photographers and outdoor enthusiasts can now snap up the Insta360 Action Cam in a product bundle offered by Apple.

The Insta360 X3 is labeled as an ‘action cam’ and features a 48MP sensor that can capture Active HDR video at 5.7K resolution, 72MP snapshots in 360 degrees and 8K resolution time lapses.

It’s an excellent outdoor camera for sports and adventures, with a 33-foot waterproof depth, 2.7K MaxView 170 degree field of view and 4K30fps maximum resolution. The X3 has AI-based editing and what’s called a ‘video game-like effect’ without the selfie stick in the final shot.

The X3 Apple Bundle is priced at $499.95 and is available to buy at Apple.com, US retail stores and regions such as Australia, New Zealand and Canada, among others. The bundle includes the X3 camera, a carrying case, a lens cap, a 64GB SD card, a selfie stick, and two batteries.