Instagram adds ‘Fast Forward’ feature in Reels

Social media platform Instagram recently introduced a new feature to its Reels section.

The new feature, ‘Fast Forward’ allows for speeding of videos by pressing on either side of the video. Doing this makes the video play at 2x the speed. It’s worth noting that it’s very similar to the one TikTok already has. Meta adjusted the duration of its Reels from 15 seconds to three minutes, and to compensate for navigation the company has added playback functions. While users usually run through the content quickly, the new feature lets them continue to enjoy bite-sized videos.

Fast Forward is being introduced worldwide, and it’s best to update Instagram to the latest version to see this change. Users can tap and press either edge of the video to make it play twice as fast. Lifting a finger will make it play back at normal speed. Instagram also introduced Remix a while back to combat TikTok’s Duet.