News

Instagram adds ‘Song on Profile’ functionality

By Samantha Wiley
Instagram

Social media platform Instagram has recently added a new feature called ‘Song on Profile’

Advertisements

Instagram users can now customize their profile to play a song whenever someone visit them. It’s similar to the one that Myspace had in the 2000s. The chosen song will be viewable in the profile, and unlike its predecessor the song will not automatically play during visits. Furthermore, granular control is allowed for play and pause functions, although the song limit is 30 seconds.

Instagram

In a post to users, Instagram announced the feature, saying that they can now ‘express themselves throug music’ and that the song selection goes live until changed. Users can add the song by going to ‘edit profile’ and choosing ‘add music to your profile’, then pick from a selection of licensed music. It’s worth noting that the song selections are more or less the same as the ones in posts and Reels.

Advertisements

TAGGED:
Latest News
macOS Sequoia
macOS Sequoia might get September release
1 Min Read
Apple AirTag
The 4-Pack Apple AirTag is $19 Off
1 Min Read
MacBook
All-screen MacBook debut likely in 2027
1 Min Read
iCloud
iCloud the most popular US subscription in Apple subscription services
1 Min Read
watchOS 11
Fifth Public Beta for watchOS 11 Launches
1 Min Read
M2 MacBook Air
The 13-inch M2 MacBook Air is $200 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Music
New Apple Music summer promo launches
1 Min Read
Beats Studio Pro
New Beats Studio Pro firmware goes live
1 Min Read
iPhone
Apple publishes iPhone photography awards
1 Min Read
Apple iPad
The 9th Generation iPad is Now Only $199
1 Min Read
Apple Podcasts
Apple Podcasts web version now available
1 Min Read
AirPods 4
AirPods 4 on track for 2024 debut
1 Min Read
Lost your password?