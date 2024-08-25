Instagram adds ‘Song on Profile’ functionality

Social media platform Instagram has recently added a new feature called ‘Song on Profile’

Instagram users can now customize their profile to play a song whenever someone visit them. It’s similar to the one that Myspace had in the 2000s. The chosen song will be viewable in the profile, and unlike its predecessor the song will not automatically play during visits. Furthermore, granular control is allowed for play and pause functions, although the song limit is 30 seconds.

In a post to users, Instagram announced the feature, saying that they can now ‘express themselves throug music’ and that the song selection goes live until changed. Users can add the song by going to ‘edit profile’ and choosing ‘add music to your profile’, then pick from a selection of licensed music. It’s worth noting that the song selections are more or less the same as the ones in posts and Reels.