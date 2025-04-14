Instagram app heading to iPad

Instagram might be readying a native app for the iPad after years of leaving it out.

The Information reported that the company is making an iPadOS app as a way to compete with TikTok. Along with the move, Instagram is positioning itself as an alternative to the hugely popular short-form video app. It’s worth noting that Instagram had a redo of its app and made it look similar to its competitor. Just recently, the company announced to creators the launch of Edits, a video-editing app that could replace CapCut, which is under the threat of shutting down due to the TikTok ban.

In 2022, Adam Mosseri was asked if he would develop an Instagram app for iPadOS, to which he said, ‘it’s not a big enough group of people’ to be considered. While iPad users can download the iOS app, it doesn’t translate well to a bigger screen.