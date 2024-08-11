Instagram carousel post can now have 20 videos and photos

Instagram recently expanded the limit of videos and photos per carousel post to a maximum of 20, as per The Verge.

Advertisements

The standard post limit is still a total of ten videos and images. In carousel mode, users can add multiple videos and photos and dump them in one go, which means followers can swipe through the content like an album to see all of them. Multi-image posts will still show on a page and in the feed. The recent increase in media puts Instagram up to par with its competitors, which have begun to support them early.

TikTok, Instagram’s rival supports multiple content posting, more than that of Instagram. TikTok users can add up to 35 photos to their carousel posts, 15 more than what Instagram has. The social media platform has been testing the higher limit since 2024, and now it’s available for everyone to try and use.