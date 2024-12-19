News

Instagram debuts 2024 year in review

By Samantha Wiley
Instagram

Social media platform Instagram has launched its annual year in review feature to all users.

Instagram users can now create a collage based on posts from 2024 to share with other people. The option to create the year in review collage will become available from the story interface within the social media platform. Once selected, users can choose an image, resize it, and add it to a story, then choose more images from a list and have them rearranged as they want. In addition, Instagram has a new year-end template theme for ‘Add Yours’ section. Users can change it up by adding Countdown and New Year effects, secret phrases such as ‘Happy New Year’ which will activate a unique effect, holiday chat themes within the direct messaging feature, and more.

Instagram

The holiday-themed features are now available to all users and will continue to be until January of 2025.

