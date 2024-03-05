Instagram direct messaging bolstered with new features

Social media platform Instagram has added several new features on its direct messaging function.

Advertisements

Instagram announced a significant update for direct messaging, namely pinned chats and the ability to edit messages. Messages sent in Instagram can be edited up to 15 minutes after it has been sent. The option to edit is available by long-pressing and choosing the ‘edit’ button. Afterward, the message will have the ‘edited’ tag, bringing it in line with Apple and Facebook’s message editing function.

For pinned chats, Instagram users can pin up to three messages on their inboxes. This will support both one on one and group messages. To do so, users can tap and hold or swipe left, then choose ‘pin’ to put it on top of their messages. Other notable additions include the option to disable ‘read’ status, themes, and save favorite stickers for later use. The update is rolling out to users worldwide.