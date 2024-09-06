Instagram introduces ‘Stories’ comment feature

Social media platform Instagram now supports user comments on Stories posts.

Prior to the update, the only way to react to Stories was to send a private message to the creator. Instagram wanted to make messages more public for Stories, and thus introduced comments that could show up in users who are viewing these types of content on the platform. Commenting, however, holds a few restrictions, one of which is that users who follow the creator are only allowed to do it.

Instagram said that the feature encourages an open way to engage while retaining private messaging for those who want a one-to-one interaction. Stories are ephemeral posts and only last for 24 hours before getting automatically deleted, and comments for those last until the Story is gone. Users will have the ability to enable or disable comments on their Stories, and comments may or may not be archived along with the content.