Instagram iOS App to Suggest Teens ‘Take a Break’ in New Update

Social media platform Instagram is set to introduce new wellness features, particularly for teenagers.

Amid criticism, Nick Clegg, Global Affairs VP of Facebook has announced that they will be adding ‘measures’ for teens to avoid harmful content, as well as suggesting for them to ‘take a break’ for their mental health and well-being.

In an interview with CNN, Clegg mentioned that they will be monitoring content viewed and adding the break feature in future iterations of the app.

Facebook is on the move to protect its users, particularly using an algorithm to determine the age of a registrant and asking for their birth dates before allowing access. Recently, the social media network came under fire when whistleblower Frances Haugen said that Facebook put its profits first before implementing changes to make the platform safer.

There’s no timeline on when the ‘alert’ feature and monitoring algorithm will take place but it’s expected to come out soon.