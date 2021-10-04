Instagram no internet connection error displayed as it goes down worldwide

Anyone accessing Instagram is now being given a “no internet connection” error. Therefore, if you are facing this error, you aren’t alone. Don’t worry as your internet is working fine and Instagram is just down worldwide.

Instagram no internet connection

It’s been around 3 hours now that Instagram is down, which is causing the no internet connection error to be displaced to anyone accessing their website.

It’s really unclear why Instagram is down. However, it’s not the only website that’s currently offline. Facebook, WhatsApp and Messenger are among the websites that are completely down worldwide. Facebook is also giving a no internet connection error to those who try to access the site.