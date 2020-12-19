Instagram now has a direct ProRAW Image uploading feature

Instagram now allows iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro images of the ProRAW format to be uploaded. This news was tweeted by the company’s developer, Tim Johnsen.

Currently, users aren’t able to edit ProRAW in DNG format. Instagram’s algorithms auto-convert ProRAW files into JPEG before going to the editing window.

After editing ProRAW photos users can immediately share the image on social media. By nature ProRAW are about 25MB in size, thus needing compression.

ProRAW is a recent feature for the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro with the iOS 14.3 update. The phone’s computational capabilities are used to allow control over sharpening, noise reduction, white balance and more.

Users who want to take advantage of the new file format uploading must have their Instagram apps updated to the latest version at the App Store. To enable the feature, users can go to Camera, Formats then enable ‘Apple ProRAW’.