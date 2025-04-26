Instagram officially introduces ‘Edits’ as a CapCut alternative

Instagram has made its video editing app ‘Edits’ available for those who use CapCut.

The popular app CapCut made an exit from the App Store at the same time TikTok left, but it hasn’t made a return. Instagram capitalized on the situation and announced that it will be rolling out an alternative, but the company took several months to work on it until it’s ready. As a video editing app, Edits is compatible with both TikTok and Instagram and other social media apps. Creators can optimize their video for engagement this way.

Edits has several features, including effects, editing, and filming, with AI cutouts and animations. There’s a section where content could be exported, as well as project management suites, and performance insights via a dashboard. The company mentioned that they worked with creators for the functionality and design for quality purposes. Edits might gain collaboration tools, more animations, filters, and voice effects in future updates.