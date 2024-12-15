Instagram releases trial reels feature

Instagram launched a feature named trial reels where content creators can test new content and formats to see which one does the best in attracting views and whether or not it performs well. The trial reels enter an algorithm where posts are shared with non-followers of a content creator to provide a perception of what works to share with their followers.

Advertisements

This feature can let content creators try their new ideas and lessen worries of creating content that their followers are not interested in and start unfollowing, removing the process of guessing what works and doesn’t. Anything that works in the trial feature can also be shared with followers automatically after the period of trial is over or by simply tapping on it.

The trial phase lasts for 24 hours then the app gives insight on metrics for engagement, such as the likes, views, shares, and comments to let the content creator see how the new content or trial reel has performed.