News

Instagram to launch new ‘Blend’ feature in shared reels

By Samantha Wiley
Instagram

Instagram recently said that a new feature, titled ‘Blend’, will be added to the social media platform.

Advertisements

‘Blend’ will let users connect in new ways via direct messages and is essentially a shared Reels feed with combined recommendations. Users can activate the Blend feature by going inside a direct message and activating it via an icon. All the users in the group can participate and get a shared feed. The Reels that appear come from what they’ve shared in the thread and individual browsing, as well as interests.

Instagram

Adam Mosseri claims Blend is a ‘way for users to share their interests’ and ‘start new conversations’. The feed will refresh each day with new content to attract people and make them participate. Blend might produce different content depending on the people in it. The company has been testing the feature through a small group since March, and it’s only now that it’s being introduced to the public.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
AirPods Max
The AirPods Max USB-C is $69 Off
1 Min Read
Beats Cables
New Beats Cables ad released
1 Min Read
Vision Air
‘Vision Air’ cable images leak online
1 Min Read
Apple Watch SE
The Apple Watch SE 44mm GPS is $79 Off
1 Min Read
Vision Air
Upcoming ‘Vision Air’ to have lighter and thinner design
1 Min Read
Mac
Apple releases new ‘Bronzed’ and ‘Unplugged’ ads for Mac
1 Min Read
Safari
Safari technology preview gets version 217 update
1 Min Read
M4 iPad Pro
The 11-inch M4 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple launches recycling discount program
1 Min Read
iPhone
iPhone fold to be significantly more expensive than the iPhone 16 Pro Max
1 Min Read
Apple
The iPhone 6s and 2018 Mac mini enter the vintage list
1 Min Read
Foldable iPhone
New foldable iPhone leak reveals camera and screen resolution details
1 Min Read
Lost your password?