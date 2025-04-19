Instagram to launch new ‘Blend’ feature in shared reels

Instagram recently said that a new feature, titled ‘Blend’, will be added to the social media platform.

‘Blend’ will let users connect in new ways via direct messages and is essentially a shared Reels feed with combined recommendations. Users can activate the Blend feature by going inside a direct message and activating it via an icon. All the users in the group can participate and get a shared feed. The Reels that appear come from what they’ve shared in the thread and individual browsing, as well as interests.

Adam Mosseri claims Blend is a ‘way for users to share their interests’ and ‘start new conversations’. The feed will refresh each day with new content to attract people and make them participate. Blend might produce different content depending on the people in it. The company has been testing the feature through a small group since March, and it’s only now that it’s being introduced to the public.