News

Intel and Apple Collaborating for Mac Chips In A Limited, New Way

By Samantha Wiley
Intel and Apple Collaborating for Mac Chips In A Limited, New Way

All the Macs that Apple has distributed have been equipped with Apple-made chips; however, a rumor is circulating that Apple is planning to reestablish its Intel partnership in a limited yet new way.


Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple supply chain analyst, reported that Intel is anticipated to start shipping the lowest tier of the M-series chip for the company as early as 2027. The Intel 18A process,  an advanced node sub-2nm made in North America, is planned to be utilized by Apple. If the rumors are true, Intel could be providing future M6/M7 chips for the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and MacBook Air.

Intel and Apple Collaborating for Mac Chips In A Limited, New Way

The majority of the M-series chips for Apple will remain to be provided by TSMC. Ming-Chi Kuo reported that opting to have Intel provide the M-series chips of the lowest end would appease the desire of the United States President Donald Trump’s administration to have products made in the USA.


Latest News
Get the Apple Pencil Pro at $30 Off!
Get the Apple Pencil Pro at $30 Off!
1 Min Read
Mac Users Now Able To Use the Privacy-Focused Orion Browser For Fast and Secure Browsing
Mac Users Now Able To Use the Privacy-Focused Orion Browser For Fast and Secure Browsing
1 Min Read
Yearly Holiday Ad Uploaded By Apple Titled ‘A Critter Carol’
Yearly Holiday Ad Uploaded By Apple Titled ‘A Critter Carol’
1 Min Read
The Reason Behind The Apple Online Store Going Offline
The Reason Behind The Apple Online Store Going Offline
1 Min Read
The 11th-gen iPad 256GB Wi-Fi 6 is 17% Off
The 11th-gen iPad 256GB Wi-Fi 6 is 17% Off
1 Min Read
iPad Mini With OLED Display Arriving As Early as the Third Quarter of Next Year
iPad Mini With OLED Display Arriving As Early as the Third Quarter of Next Year
1 Min Read
Apple TV Series “The Hunt” Pulled Out Over Allegations of Plagiarism
Apple TV Series “The Hunt” Pulled Out Over Allegations of Plagiarism
1 Min Read
Smartphone Manufacturers Scrapping Their Own Ultra-Thin Models After Poor iPhone Air Sales
Smartphone Manufacturers Scrapping Their Own Ultra-Thin Models After Poor iPhone Air Sales
1 Min Read
The AirPods Max with Pro-Level ANC is $49 Off
The AirPods Max with Pro-Level ANC is $49 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone Fold Premiering With 3 Innovative Features
iPhone Fold Premiering With 3 Innovative Features
1 Min Read
iPhone Pocket Sold Out Globally
iPhone Pocket Sold Out Globally
1 Min Read
Apple Intelligence Branching Out to China
Apple Intelligence Branching Out to China
1 Min Read
Lost your password?