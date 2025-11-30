Intel and Apple Collaborating for Mac Chips In A Limited, New Way

All the Macs that Apple has distributed have been equipped with Apple-made chips; however, a rumor is circulating that Apple is planning to reestablish its Intel partnership in a limited yet new way.

Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple supply chain analyst, reported that Intel is anticipated to start shipping the lowest tier of the M-series chip for the company as early as 2027. The Intel 18A process, an advanced node sub-2nm made in North America, is planned to be utilized by Apple. If the rumors are true, Intel could be providing future M6/M7 chips for the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and MacBook Air.

The majority of the M-series chips for Apple will remain to be provided by TSMC. Ming-Chi Kuo reported that opting to have Intel provide the M-series chips of the lowest end would appease the desire of the United States President Donald Trump’s administration to have products made in the USA.