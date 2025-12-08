News

Intel Chips May Be Branching Out to iPhones

By Samantha Wiley
Intel Chips May Be Branching Out to iPhones

Rumors are circulating that Intel will start supplying chips for Apple’s iPads and Macs in the coming years, and it might be branching out to iPhones. Jeff Pu, analyst, reports that they anticipate Intel and Apple to establish a supply deal. He added that iPhone non-pro chips will be created by Intel using their 14A process in the future.


No other details were given about potential plans in the research notes, but given the timeframe stated, the company could begin supplying chips for Apple as early as 3 years from now for the iPhone 20e, and iPhone 20, which will be powered by the A22 chip.

Intel Chips May Be Branching Out to iPhones

There is no hint that Intel will have a role in designing the chips they will be supplying to Apple, limited to being exclusive to the fabrication of the chips. Apple will continue to design its chips for the iPhone, and Intel will deal with a small manufacturing percentage along with the main chip maker for Apple, TSMC.


Latest News
The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS+Cellular is $70 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS+Cellular is $70 Off
1 Min Read
New OpenAI Hardware by Jony Ive Prevented From Using the Name ‘io’
New OpenAI Hardware by Jony Ive Prevented From Using the Name ‘io’
1 Min Read
Who Will Be Apple’s Next CEO?
Who Will Be Apple’s Next CEO?
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch SE 3 40mm GPS is $50 Off
The Apple Watch SE 3 40mm GPS is $50 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Pro Models Drop Feature Present Since the iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 17 Pro Models Drop Feature Present Since the iPhone 12 Pro
1 Min Read
Apple to Light Up Battersea Power Station With Winning Submissions
Apple to Light Up  Battersea Power Station With Winning Submissions
1 Min Read
John Giannandrea Removed From Executive Leader Page
John Giannandrea Removed From Executive Leader Page
1 Min Read
Get the Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS at $70 Off!
Get the Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS at $70 Off!
1 Min Read
Demand for iPhone 17 Is Breaking Sales Records At Apple
Demand for iPhone 17 Is Breaking Sales Records At Apple
1 Min Read
Etsy Users Eligible for $15 Off on Transactions Above $75 When Using Apple Pay
Etsy Users Eligible for $15 Off on Transactions Above $75 When Using Apple Pay 
1 Min Read
Alan Dye Parts Ways With Apple To Join Meta
Alan Dye Parts Ways With Apple To Join Meta
1 Min Read
Experience Audio Perfection with the AirPods Pro 3!
Experience Audio Perfection with the AirPods Pro 3!
1 Min Read
Lost your password?