Intel Chips May Be Branching Out to iPhones

Rumors are circulating that Intel will start supplying chips for Apple’s iPads and Macs in the coming years, and it might be branching out to iPhones. Jeff Pu, analyst, reports that they anticipate Intel and Apple to establish a supply deal. He added that iPhone non-pro chips will be created by Intel using their 14A process in the future.

No other details were given about potential plans in the research notes, but given the timeframe stated, the company could begin supplying chips for Apple as early as 3 years from now for the iPhone 20e, and iPhone 20, which will be powered by the A22 chip.

There is no hint that Intel will have a role in designing the chips they will be supplying to Apple, limited to being exclusive to the fabrication of the chips. Apple will continue to design its chips for the iPhone, and Intel will deal with a small manufacturing percentage along with the main chip maker for Apple, TSMC.