Intel Introduces Core Ultra Series 3 Chips

Intel premiered its new processors, the Intel Core Ultra Series 3 “Panther Lake” during this year’s CES. The chips are the company’s most advanced chips made by the 18A process, which were manufactured in the United States.

18-angstrom or the 18A process is Intel’s most advanced node made over the past years, but remains behind TSMC, which will be manufacturing the next generation of Apple 2nm chips that are anticipated to have better efficiency and a higher density for transistors.

Apple no longer uses Intel chips, meaning the Core Ultra Series 3 processors will be limited to PC’s. However, rumors suggest that Intel could make some chips for Apple in the future, like M-series chips on the lower end for the Macs manufactured by the 18A process, as reported by Ming-Chi Kuo. This could happen as early as the middle of next year. The first batch of laptops to be powered by the Core Ultra Series 3 by Intel debuted at this year’s CES.