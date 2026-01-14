News

Intel Introduces Core Ultra Series 3 Chips

By Samantha Wiley
Intel Introduces Core Ultra Series 3 Chips

Intel premiered its new processors, the Intel Core Ultra Series 3 “Panther Lake” during this year’s CES. The chips are the company’s most advanced chips made by the 18A process, which were manufactured in the United States. 


18-angstrom or the 18A process is Intel’s most advanced node made over the past years, but remains behind TSMC, which will be manufacturing the next generation of Apple 2nm chips that are anticipated to have better efficiency and a higher density for transistors.

Intel Introduces Core Ultra Series 3 Chips

Apple no longer uses Intel chips, meaning the Core Ultra Series 3 processors will be limited to PC’s. However, rumors suggest that Intel could make some chips for Apple in the future, like M-series chips on the lower end for the Macs manufactured by the 18A process, as reported by Ming-Chi Kuo. This could happen as early as the middle of next year. The first batch of laptops to be powered by the Core Ultra Series 3 by Intel debuted at this year’s CES.


Latest News
The Apple Pencil Pro is $35 Off
The Apple Pencil Pro is $35 Off
1 Min Read
SwitchBot Announces New Products
SwitchBot Announces New Products
1 Min Read
Smart Shades Compatible With Apple Home Introduced By GE
Smart Shades Compatible With Apple Home Introduced By GE
1 Min Read
New Features For Gemini Coming to Google TV
New Features For Gemini Coming to Google TV
1 Min Read
The iPad Mini 7 512GB Is $100 Off
The iPad Mini 7 512GB Is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Carplay Unit Featuring Spatial Audio Announced By Pioneer
Carplay Unit Featuring Spatial Audio Announced By Pioneer
1 Min Read
Limited Time Wallpaper for iPhone and Mac to Celebrate the Apple Store in Montreal
Limited Time Wallpaper for iPhone and Mac to Celebrate the Apple Store in Montreal
1 Min Read
Apple Card May Be Looking For New Financial Partner
Apple Card May Be Looking For New Financial Partner
1 Min Read
The AirPods Max is $99 Off
The AirPods Max is $99 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Immersive Format Live Basketball Games to be Aired on the Vision Pro
Apple Immersive Format Live Basketball Games to be Aired on the Vision Pro
1 Min Read
Lunar New Year Special Edition AirPods Pro 3 Released By Apple
Lunar New Year Special Edition AirPods Pro 3 Released By Apple
1 Min Read
Max Bandwidth Increased for Wi-Fi 6E iPads and Macs
Max Bandwidth Increased for Wi-Fi 6E iPads and Macs
1 Min Read
Lost your password?