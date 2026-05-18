Intel Reportedly Started Small-Scale Manufacturing of Chips for Apple

The sole supplier for Apple chips for 10 years has been TSMC, but that collaboration may be ending soon. Intel has conducted small-scale testing for chip manufacturing for low-end iPads, Macs, and iPhones, with production expected to scale throughout next year and 2028.

Apple will be making use of the 18A process of Intel and will be evaluating the other advanced node technologies offered by Intel. Apple is able to bolster its supply and lower-cost chips from two suppliers. Apple will be mending bridges with the partnership with Intel and could win favor in the Trump administration.

TSMC will stay in charge of about 90% of the chip supply for Apple. No information has been found on whether Intel will have a role in designing chips for the iPhone, as the collaboration will be strictly exclusive to chip manufacturing and fabrication.