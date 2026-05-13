Intel To Manufacture Future Apple Chips Soon

Intel and Apple have created a preliminary agreement after more than one year of talks that will have Intel manufacture processors for future Apple devices. Intel will be making chips based on Apple’s chip design, similar to how TSMC does it. Intel could be manufacturing some low-end processors for Apple devices, like the really low-end M-Series chip.

Before Apple integrated Apple Silicon, the company used Intel-designed chips for its Mac and had to deal with the delays for the chips. The company is now designing its own ARM chips made by TSMC, allowing for a more regular and maintained stock.

Intel manufactures its own chips and also supplies them to other companies. Apple, in the past, has not taken a look at Intel, as they have been trailing behind other chip manufacturers such as Samsung and TSMC. One of the largest chip manufacturers is TSMC, and it makes chips for Apple while also providing for other companies such as Nvidia.