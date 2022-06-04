Interactive AR cards discovered in WWDC online page

AR cards were hidden within Apple’s official WWDC event page as part of showing off the web-based AR format.

Apple has apparently come up with an augmented reality surprise, which it usually does in online event pages, and this year is no different.

Visitors can experience and interact with AR objects by tapping on Memoji characters using an iPad or iPhone to be presented a booster pack with the WWDC 2022 logo, which will be opened to show three cards.

There’s a new AR experience in the Apple Events website with a sticker/card pack which you can open https://t.co/JmswrRBZDx — Apple Software Updates (@AppleSWUpdates) May 31, 2022

The three cards feature different-coloured backgrounds and Memoji characters with a MacBook in front of them. Tapping on any card will allow the user to view the graphics from every angle.

Speculating on what could arrive and what’s presented can be based on these AR cards, but Apple does not usually hide hints in content such as these.

The WWDC 2022 event is ready to kick off June 6 and will be available to view on Apple.com, Apple’s official YouTube channel and the Apple TV app.