International Women’s Day challenge now active on Apple Watch

Apple Watch owners will have something to look forward to this month- the International Women’s Day Challenge is now live.

The International Women’s Day Challenge requires Apple Watch users to complete at least a 20-minute workout on the wearable device. The requirement is that it has to be recorded on a Health-added app or on Apple’s Workout app.

Upon completion, the user is awarded a badge, that’s colored pink and purple with the numbers ‘2021’ in gold. Aside from that stickers are also added and can be used in the Messages app.

As part of International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month Apple is offering themed content in its platforms. On the App Store are ‘Apps Made by Women’ highlighted on the front page and workouts in Apple Fitness+ for women.

Apple Books and Apple Music will have features on books and female artists, while Apple News will have women’s history and inspiring female figures on display.