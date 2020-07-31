Invest in an Anker Surge Protector and USB-C power strip combo for Only $50

If you haven’t bought or have a surge protector for your TV, laptop or smartphone yet then it’s high time to invest in one. Don’t wait until a random electricity surge fries your precious devices and render them unusable!

The Anker PowerExtend Power Delivery USB-C Power Strip Surge Protector is the perfect modern tool for all your charging and power needs. On one side you get three power outlets, while on the other you get two USB-A and a USB-C port. It’s currently $49.99 today, down $20 from its original price of $70 on Amazon.

Anker boasts superior safety, thanks to the 7-point safety technology, which includes surge and overload protection, fire-resistant casing and more. And if that’s not enough, the USB-C sports intelligent fast charging that outpaces original chargers.

The 6-ft. cable should be enough for any type of power or plug setup, and the prongs are designed so you won’t have any problems plugging in bulky adapters. Buy it today!

Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
