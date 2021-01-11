Invest in an Apple Thunderbolt 3 to Thunderbolt 2 Adapter at $9 Off

Can’t use a Thunderbolt 2 device on your newest MacBook? No problem- the Thunderbolt 3 to Thunderbolt 2 Adapter is just what you need. Today, it’s down to just $39.99 and $9 off its original price on Amazon.

Let’s say you have a Thunderbolt 2 device, such as a display or an external hard drive you want to use and you can’t because most MacBooks have already moved to Thunderbolt 3, or USB C. With the help of an adapter you’ll be able to connect them on any port of your MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac mini or MacBook Air with Retina display and use it immediately.

Or, if you find yourself with a last-gen Thunderbolt 2 device and need an adapter for USB C. The Apple Thunderbolt 3 to Thunderbolt 2 Adapter is bi-directional, which means it will work just as well as USB-C to Thunderbolt 2.

Make sure to check out the discounted Apple Thunderbolt 3 to Thunderbolt 2 Adapter today!