‘Invite to Edit’ feature added to Adobe Fresco, Illustrator and Photoshop

Adobe has updated its Fresco, Illustrator and Photoshop app for the desktop, iPad and iPhone with a new feature called ‘Invite to Edit’, which allows users to collaborate via asynchronous editing.

A shared document in the cloud makes the ‘Invite to Edit’ feature happen. Multiple collaborators can edit and save .AI or .PSD files and accessed via Creative Cloud Desktop or at assets.adobe.com.

Along with ‘Invite to Edit’ is the Preset Sync for Photoshop, which allows users to sync shapes, styles, patterns, gradients, swatches and brushes on Windows and Mac. Adobe promises brush syncing to the iPad on future versions. The iPad has gained the Rotate Canvas option in the Illustrator app.

Fresco, Illustrator and Photoshop users can get the new ‘Invite to Edit’ feature by updating their apps to the latest version.

Adobe is offering its Fresco, Illustrator and Photoshop under the Creative Suite for $52.99, and standalone purchases for Illustrator and Photoshop are available as well.