iOS 12 gets a security update

Apple has released a new software update for iOS 12, adding important security fixes for older iPads and iPhones.

iOS 12.5.6 is now available to download and supports older generation models, including the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6 Plus, the iPhone 6, the iPad mini 3 and 2, and the 6th generation iPod Touch. Support for these devices were dropped in iOS 13 but the Cupertino-based company has released updates to cover security fixes.

It’s believed that iOS 12.5.6 fixes two major vulnerabilities that were introduced in iOS 15.6.1. Now, Apple is set to extend the same to older iPad and iPhone models, with patch notes saying that ‘this update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users’.

Users can update their Apple devices by going to the Settings app, then General and selecting Software Update. iOS 12.5.6’s build number is 16H71.