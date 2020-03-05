Apple releases fourth developer beta of iOS 13.4

Apple today released the fourth beta of its upcoming iOS and iPadOS 13.4. This update comes after a week of its third beta release and after one month afar release of the iOS and iPadOS 13.3.1.

With this new update, Apple allows its developers to macOS and iOS versions of their apps as a single purchase. According to resources, this feature will launch in March this year. It is also that time when we can expect Apple to make the iOS 13.4 available for the public.

Apple has some major improvements with the new update. The new beta gives a new toolbar to the Mail app. When you view an email, you also see a new toolbar at the top. It was not present in the iOS 13. Also, the reply icon is far away from the delete icon.

The latest update also includes support for iCloud Drive folder sharing. It means that now you can share a folder once, and everyone can see its contents as you change the contents of the folder. It is a very handy update.

There is a new Car-Key feature with this update. It brings built-in support for driving, unlocking, and sharing NFC car keys. With this feature using your iPhone or Apple Watch, you can control your car that has NFC capabilities.

The new update also includes nine new Memoji and Animoji stickers. You will also find new settings for Siri Controls and hardware key mapping on iPadOS and more.