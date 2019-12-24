Elcomsoft boasts iOS 13 email username and password collecting tool

Locked iPhone tool developer Elcomsoft has announced that it can now access data from Apple devices running iOS versions from 12.0 to 13.3.

The tool, which costs $1,495 works via the checkm8 exploit, present in A-series chips. The company claims that their tools work even when the device is restarted. In BFU, or Before First Unlock, the device has been turned off and never unlocked via password.

The iOS Forensic Toolkit can find and retrieve certain data such as email username and password even when the device is in BFU mode. The tool works even without a jailbreak and can target even locked iPads and iPhones.

Apple iPads and iPhones that have A-series 7 to 11 chips are protected from the vulnerability, and this includes the iPhone 8, 7, SE, 6s, 6, 5s and the iPhone X as well. For the iPad, models iPad Mini 2 to the iPad Pro 10.5, iPad Pro 12.9, iPad 10.2 and 2018 iPad are all supported.