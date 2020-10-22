Apple releases iOS 14.2 public beta 4

Apple has released the iOS 14.2 public beta 4. The update went live 24 hours after the developer version. Currently, it can be downloaded straight from Apple’s official Beta Software Program website.

The iOS 14.2 public beta 4 contains notable features such as drawn wallpapers and photos when you go to wallpaper selection and the new Intercom functionality.

The 3rd beta mostly fixed bugs while the 2nd introduced new emojis for Unicode 13. All in all, there will be 58 new icons when iOS 14.2 is finally released.

The first public beta has Shazam in Control Center and a redesigned Now Playing interface. It also has people distance option added in the Measure app.

Apple warns people of installing beta versions on primary devices as it may contain bugs or glitches that can lead to data loss and other issues. When installing on a secondary device make sure that you’ve backed up essential data.