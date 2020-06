Apple announced that the iOS 14 will get a new digital car key feature, which will allow users to access their vehicles from the Wallet App. Users with a digital car key can also share the key via iMessage to their friends or family, which will allow them to access the vehicle.

The digital car key feature is to be supported on the 2021 BMW 5 series, which is expected to release next month. Apple is hoping to expand this feature among other vehicle makes next year.