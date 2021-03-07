Hulu now support picture-in-picture mode on iOS 14 iPhones

The popular video streaming service Hulu has reenabled the picture-in-picture (PiP) mode on iOS 14. The feature was disabled sometime after the initial release of Apple’s iOS 14 release on the iPhones. Hulu had said that the company was working on some updates to “provide the best experience” to its users. The PiP feature in the Hulu app on iOS 14 iPhones is now fully working without any issues.

Not just iOS 14 but also the PiP feature now fully works on the iPad app of Hulu. The company appears to have once again enabled the feature in iPadOS 14. All major streaming services support the PiP mode in their apps except for one of the most popular apps, YouTube. The feature helps users watch their favorite content in a floating small window while doing other tasks on their smartphone or tablet – iPhone and iPad in this case.

Allows video to be a resizable and floating player

The PiP window in iOS 14 allows users to turn their video into a resizable and floating player. Hulu is the new addition to the list of apps which support PiP. Other major players like Disney Plus, Netflix, Apple TV Plus, HBO Max, and Amazon Prime also support the use of PiP on iPhone and iPad devices running on iOS 14.

Hulu PiP iOS 14

Some services feature a PiP button in the player to create a floating and resizable player. However, some apps automatically enter picture-in-picture (PiP) mode when the user swipes from the bottom to go to the home screen. When a user triggers the Home software button, some streaming apps create the PiP window to allow users to continue to watch their content.

YouTube does allow its Premium users to continue playing audio in the background but does not proper picture-in-picture (PiP) mode. The company had allowed the use of PiP with its web version last year but that does not appear to work anymore.