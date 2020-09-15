iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7 and tvOS 14 updates available from tomorrow

Tim Cook announced at the Apple Event earlier today that the company will release the iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14 to the public tomorrow.

iOS 14

On the iOS 14, iPhone users can enjoy newly redesigned widgets, compact UI, search features, messages features, memoji’s, maps, and more. More information and features about the iOS 14 can be found on Apple’s website.

iPadOS 14

The iPadOS 14 pushes the platform even further, with powerful and intuitive updates to Apple Pencil, apps, augmented reality, and so much more.

On the iPadOS 14, now you can scribble on your iPad which then can automatically be converted to text. In short, your iPad can now understand what you write by hand in scribble.

More information about the iPadOS 14 can be found here.

tvOS 14

On the tvOS 14, it can now support multiuser games. With such a feature, you can now games with friends and family at the same time.

The best part about the tvOS 14 is that now you can connect a PlayStation and Xbox controllers, including Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and the Xbox Adaptive Controller.

That being said, the tvOS 14 also supports Picture in Picture mode which will allow you to have multiple screens on at the same time.

To watch your movies and TV shows privately, now you can even connect your AirPods and share the audio with another user. This feature would allow you to enjoy your TV shows/movies without disturbing others in the room..

watchOS 7

On the watchOS 7, users can now monitor their sleep hours with in depth details regarding their sleep.

The Activity App will also be renamed on the watchOS 7 to “Fitness” which will come in a new design. With Fitness, you can accurately track your fitness metrics for Dance, Functional Strength Training, Core Training, and even your post-workout Cooldown.

Since cleanliness is extremely important these days, the watchOS 7 will have a Handwashing detection feature. With his feature, your Apple Watch can automatically detect when you wash your hands. It will also help you keep going for the amount of time recommended by global health organizations.

More features and information about the watchOS 7 can be found here.