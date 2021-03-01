iOS 14 now on 86% of iPhone models for the last 4 years

Apple has announced that its newest iPhone operating system, the iOS 14 is now on 86 percent of all iPhones that have come out during the last 4 years, and 80 percent on all active iPhones. The figure was based using the App Store. Adoption has increased since December 15 by 8 percent for active iPhones and 5 percent for iPhones in the last 4 years.

As for adoption rate for the iPadOS, Apple has revealed that 84 percent of iPads that have come out during the last 4 years are on iPadOS 14, and 70 percent of all active iPads have it installed. The rate has increased since December 15 by 9 percent for active iPads and 5 percent for iPads in the last 4 years.

The Cupertino-based company reveals that 12 percent of active iPhones are on iOS 13 while 2 percent are on older systems. For the iPad ecosystem, 14 percent of active iPads are on iPadOS 13 while 16 percent are on older systems.

