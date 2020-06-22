iOS 14 gets Picture-in-Picture mode

Apple today announced that the new iOS 14 will get Picture-in-Picture mode. With this new feature, iOS 14 users can watch their favorite TV shows and movies in a movable frame while using another app.

This feature may not be new to Android users as it has been on the Android devices for the last few years now. While Apple has been a little to catch up with this feature on iOS, it’s still a feature that iPhone users always dreamed of.

Do you find Picture-in-Picture mode useful? Let us know in the comments down below.