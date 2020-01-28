iOS 14 to support iPhone SE and iPhone 6S, suggests report

Apple released the iPhone 6S and the iPhone SE nearly four years ago, which would make them susceptible to the stage of “lack of upgrades”. However, it does not appear to be the case as a new report by iPhonesoft suggests that the company will push the next major iteration of iOS to the iPhone 6S and the iPhone SE.



The Cupertino based company (Apple) usually holds its annual developers conference in the month of June. It is at the event that the company unveils its next major operating system updates to iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. We expect Apple to stick to the same plan and unveil iOS 14 at worldwide developer’s conference (WWDC) 2020.



It was 9To5Mac that spotted the report from iPhonesoft which suggests that Apple will bring iOS 14 to the iPhone 6S and the iPhone SE. The iPhone 6S was released in September of 2015 and the iPhone SE was released in March of 2016. Both the phones are powered by Apple’s A9 chip coupled with 2GB of RAM – decent in terms of performance even by today’s standards.



If the report does turn out to be true, it could also mean that the 5th Gen iPad will be updated to iPadOS 14. The 5th Gen iPad is also powered by Apple’s A9 chip which would make it the oldest iPad to be updated to iPadOS 14.



In the past few years, Apple had come under the spotlight as the company that slows down its older generation devices. The company quickly took action by improving the general system performance of its older devices like the iPhone SE and the iPhone 6S.



If you have an iPhone SE, iPhone 6S or a 5th Gen iPad, please do not dump it already. The next major iOS/iPadOS update will very likely find its way to your device.

