iOS 14 gets new translate App that works offline

Apple today announced that the new iOS 14 will get a translate App, allowing users to communicate in 11 different spoken languages. The best part about the translate App is that it also works offline.

While there are many iOS apps that allow users to translate different languages, none of them have so far been able to get it to work offline. Therefore, the new translate App on iOS 14 is surely to help people during travel.

Will this new app help you in any way? Were you using any translating apps in your daily life? Let us know in the comments down below.