iOS 14 gets new translate App that works offline

Avatar
Samantha Wiley
  • Last updated:
  • June 22, 2020
  • 6:16 PM
  • UTC
iOS 14 translate App

Apple today announced that the new iOS 14 will get a translate App, allowing users to communicate in 11 different spoken languages. The best part about the translate App is that it also works offline.

While there are many iOS apps that allow users to translate different languages, none of them have so far been able to get it to work offline. Therefore, the new translate App on iOS 14 is surely to help people during travel.

Will this new app help you in any way? Were you using any translating apps in your daily life? Let us know in the comments down below.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on linkedin
Share on email
Share on whatsapp
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
View All Posts
Latest
iLounge > News > iOS 14 gets new translate App that works offline
iLounge Logo

iLounge is an independent provider of information about Apple Inc.’s iPod, iPhone and iPad digital media players, accessories, and related software.

This website is not affiliated with Apple Inc.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin Rss

iLounge © 2001 – 2020. All Rights Reserved.