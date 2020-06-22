iOS 14 gets new widgets feature

Samantha Wiley
  • Last updated:
  • June 22, 2020
  • 5:57 PM
  • UTC
widgets on the new iOS 14

Today, Apple has announced a new widget feature on the iOS 14. While users were able to add widgets on their iOS device on the Today view by swiping left, iOS 14 users no longer need to do so.

iOS 14 Widgets

Here is how the iOS 14 widgets would look like on an iPhone:

iOS 14 widgets

On the new iOS 14, users can add widgets to their home screen. Not just that, but the widgets can also be resized based on the user’s preference. So now iOS 14 users can have small widgets and large-sized widgets next to their favorite Apps.

Let us know what you think in the comments down below.

Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
