iOS 14.5 emojis preview revealed

Emojipedia has recently highlighted upcoming character variations which will be coming to iPadOS 14.5 and iOS 14.5 this spring.

The new emojis are based on 13.1 emoji specification of the Unicode Consortium and number 217 in total. Last year, the icons were previewed through beta releases on both iPad and iPhone ecosystems.

Most of the emoji 13.1 icons are variations on standard emojis for a more ‘complete’ representation. Some symbols have a variety of skin tones, while others are given gender inclusivity, e.g., couples received different combinations.

Some of the revised smileys were ‘Face in the Clouds’, ‘Face with Spiral Eyes’ and ‘Exhaling Face’, as well as ‘Mending Heart’ and ‘Heart on Fire’ icons.

Apple branding continues with the Headphone emoji now sporting a silver AirPods Max. Other emojis, such as ‘Watch’, ‘Mobile Phone’, ‘Laptop’ and ‘Desktop Computer’ are representations of their respective Apple products.

The new emojis are expected to be included in the iPadOS 14.5 and iOS 14.5, which may be released this spring.