iOS 14.5 outs AirPlay 2 support for Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ subscribers will get AirPlay 2 support when iOS 14.5 rolls out to the public.

Apple Fitness+ workouts can now be streamed via AirPlay 2 using an iPad or iPhone to a TV or set top box. Apple Watch metrics such as burn bars, calories burned, workout time remaining and activity rings, however will not be shown on the screen. These data will remain on the casting device and available to view whenever AirPlay 2 is connected, while audio and video content will be transmitted.

Apple Fitness+ subscribers will now have an easier way to set up a larger display for when they’re working out. Traditionally, the only method to view Fitness+ workouts will be to use an Apple TV set top box and the Apple TV service, but now an alternative method will become available once watchOS 7.4 and iOS 14.5 is released.

Apple Fitness+ costs $9.99 a month and is included in Apple One plans.