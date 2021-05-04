iOS 14.5 users asked to enable Facebook Tracking to continue using its Apps for free

iOS 14.5 has recently been launched, and users are now seeing how apps and companies are using their data in the new App Tracking Transparency feature.

Notable apps such as Instagram and Facebook are encouraging users to ‘allow’ tracking to ‘help keep Facebook free of charge’, ‘Support businesses that rely on ads to reach their customers’ and ‘Show you ads that are more personalized’.

Facebook has been pushing against app tracking transparency since it was announced by Apple, claiming that it will ‘hurt small businesses’. The feature requires developers to ask permission from those who want to use apps before tracking them on websites and third party apps.

The social media giant says the pop-ups are ‘educational screens’. However, Apple warns that offering incentives for tracking is strictly forbidden, but Facebooks’ is explaining why data is being collected. Facebook mentions that the prompts will start appearing to iOS users for Facebook and Instagram in the coming days.