iOS 15 beta includes FaceTime SharePlay feature

iPadOS 15 and iOS beta versions are now entering their second phases, and developers have spotted a feature that allows SharePlay during FaceTime calls.

SharePlay on FaceTime means two users can share screens for app viewing and other experiences. This can translate to friends or family sharing an Apple TV+ show or movie in sync. Currently, SharePlay is in Apple Music and Apple TV as part of the second beta.

Navi developer Jordi Bruin also mentioned that translation and subtitles are now added to FaceTime calls, and apps that have GroupActivities are now being accepted at the App Store Connect. This means integration is likely to become available through the TestFlight program.

Navi TestFlight incoming. It seems that SharePlay apps can now be submitted. If you’re working on anything cool let me know! pic.twitter.com/j2gd6v4xcZ — Jordi Bruin (@jordibruin) June 24, 2021

The second beta of iOS 15 is now available to download for developers who have access to the Apple Developer Program. The public beta is expected to become available in July, with an update coming in the fall this year.