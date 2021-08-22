iOS 15 users can now switch between old and new Safari

The 6th iteration of iOS 15 developer beta sees a new addition in the Safari app. Users can now toggle between the new revamped design or the old iOS 14 one depending on what they prefer.

Safari underwent a major redesign when the new macOS and iOS were unveiled at WWDC. Over the course of a few months Apple went with user toggles and tweaks to appease the masses.

The latest development sees a toggle for going back to the old design. Users can access it by going to Settings, then Safari and opting for the bottom or top style. This option has also been integrated into macOS Monterey and iPadOS.

Historically, Apple has given the user a degree of control over their experiences. For instance, users could disable ‘natural scrolling’ to have the page go in reverse.

Apple has not made any announcements regarding the Safari toggle, which means it could be in or out of the public version of iOS 15.