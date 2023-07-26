iOS 16.6 update plugs active exploits

Apple recently launched iPadOS 16.6 and iOS 16.6 security updates to address several issues and vulnerabilities.

After the release of iPadOS 16.6 and iOS 16.6, the Cupertino-based company revealed content that fixes security-related concerns on its online support page. The list includes issues, their impact on systems and users, and researchers who were involved in the discovery. The patch includes fixes for Find My, the Apple Neural Engine, WebKit, and two fixes that are believed to be actively exploited within iOS.

The first fix is related to Kernal and reveals that an app can ‘modify a sensitive kernel state’, leading to malware infection. This was identified by Kaspersky on June 1. The second is related to WebKit and revealed that the flaw could process code execution in web content.

Apple also released security fixes for its other products, including watchOS 9.6, tvOS 16.6, macOS Ventura, and earlier systems.