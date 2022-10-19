iOS 16 Lock Screen Widgets now available on Android

Google has recently finished rolling out iPhone app Lock Screen widgets for Google Drive, Google Maps, Chrone, Gmail, the Google app and Google News. The new updated version is 233.0.

All the promised lock screens are now available- five Google app widgets and two Maps widgets join a new size option for Search. Google says that Lens and shortcuts can search via the device camera or the image you feed them with, and you can use the shortcut for solving homework, translations, and shopping.

There are notable additions to Maps, with Frequent Trips showing your most frequent places along with an ETA and directions, while Search handles gas stations, restaurants, and similar points of interest.

The same widgets are available in Chrome, Drive, Gmail, and News. Users are recommended to update their apps first, then open them before adding the widgets. Otherwise, the widgets will not appear when using the Lock Screen editor.