iOS 16 offers automatic verification to skip CAPTCHAs

iPhone users will soon be able to skip verification in CAPTCHAs once iOS 16 comes out.

iOS 16 is introducing the new feature under Settings, then Password & Security. Automatic Verification will allow iPhone users to not have to go through the process of human verification in supported websites and apps.

Apple mentioned that iCloud will be the one to verify your Apple ID and device in the background, thus skipping the need for websites and apps to bring forth a CAPTCHA attempt. That said, the Cupertino-based company will be the guarantor that the device user is in good standing and provides a Private Access Token for easier account creation and login.

Apple revealed that Private Access Tokens are an alternative that helps identify HTTPS requests from people and devices, all without having to compromise personal information or identity. The beta versions of iOS 16 will have Automatic Verification enabled by default.