iOS 16 to have counterfeit AirPods detection

There’s finally a way to identify counterfeit and fake AirPods and AirPods Pro.

iOS 16 introduces a new feature to tell whether an AirPods Pro or AirPods is fake. With knockoff versions becoming more and more prevalent on online marketplaces, it seems that Apple is looking to put a stop on it and protect its products.

The software will come up with an alert, saying that Apple is unable to verify the earbuds as an original Apple product when counterfeit earbuds are paired with an iPhone for the first time. This is a great way to test out the earbuds first to see if they’re real before you hand over the cash.

It’s recommended that consumers buy AirPods Pro and AirPods at authorized Apple resellers, or at the Apple Store. There’s also Apple.com if you don’t want to visit a retail store. It’s worth noting that counterfeit AirPods are nearly indistinguishable since nearly all aspects have been cloned.