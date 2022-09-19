iOS 16 to launch soon

Apple will be releasing its anticipated iPhone operating software, iOS 16 on September 12.

iOS 16 will have plenty of new features to offer, including a customizable Lock Screen and the ability to unsend iMessages.

The software will be available to download and install on iPhones starting with the iPhone 8 to the latest iPhone 13. Once the software goes live, those interested can get it by going to their Settings app, then General and finally, to Software Update. After the device is updated to the current version, you can try out six new notable features.

The first is a full-screen music player as a lock screen. Gamers can finally use their Nintendo Joy-Cons, as well as other Bluetooth game controllers. Furthermore, Apple Pay order tracking gives users a timetable on when a package is en route and an estimated delivery date.

iOS 16 users can close Rings without having the Apple Watch as Apple announced that Fitness+ can be accessed by those without the smartwatch. Full details of iOS 16 can be viewed at Apple’s official website.